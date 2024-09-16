“Ruangkrai” Petition for the SEC exam “Paetongtarn-Bhumi-Tham-Suriya” Make a Mini Heart



“Rueng Krai” Petition the SEC for the “Patongtarn-Bhumitham – Suriya” exam for violating ethics and making a mini heart when wearing a white dress after “Peeraphan” said that he could not do it.

Mr. Ruangkrai Leekitwattana revealed that after submitting the case to the The NCPO examined the Prime Minister raising his hand to make a mini heart while wearing a white uniform and taking a group photo of the Cabinet at the Government House. Mr. Peerapan Saliratwipak confirmed on the celebrity program “Sitting and Clearing” on September 10, 2024, that making a mini heart while wearing a government uniform

Therefore, today, they sent a letter by EMS mail to ask the SEC to investigate in another way whether the Prime Minister (Ms. Patongtarn Shinawatra) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense (Mr. Phumdum Vechayachai) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport (Mr. Suriya Sorongruangkit) In the case of raising a finger to make a mini heart. While wearing a regular white official uniform, taking a group

photo of the Cabinet at the Government House. Violating or not complying with ethical standards. Clause 17 and Clause 27, paragraph two, and it is considered as a reason for the termination of the Prime Minister’s ministership exclusively according to the Constitution. Section 170 (5) is in conjunction with Section 160 (4) (5).

Therefore, there is a reason to ask the SEC to investigate in another way that the raising of both fingers to make a mini heart while wearing a white uniform at the Government House of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister will be considered an act that affects the image and affects the public’s trust and faith in the performance of the Prime Minister’s duties. Does it cause dishonor to the Prime Minister’s office and does it not comply with the rules and regulations of the government in accordance with the Ethical Standards, Clause 17, Clause 21, and Clause 27, Paragraph 2?

Mr. Ruengkrai also attached a YouTube link to the program and a speech that the host of the program ask

ed Mr. Peeraphan. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Sali Ratwipak, said that the mini-heart is ugly. Mr. Peeraphan Answering the question in a nutshell, “It’s not ugly, it’s not ugly, it’s an official uniform, I just say I can’t do it.” Investigation.

Source: Thai News Agency