Royal Gazette announces appointment of “Paethongtarn” as the 31st Prime Minister



The Royal Gazette published the announcement of the royal command appointing “Paetongtarn Shinawatra” as the 31st Prime Minister.

At 09.30 on August 18, reporters reported that the Royal Gazette website published an announcement appointing Prime Minister His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has graciously proclaimed that:

As the ministerial position of Mr. Sathit Thaveesin, the Prime Minister, has ended in accordance with the Constitution, Section 170, paragraph one (4), in conjunction with Section 160 (4)(5), and the President of the House of Representatives has submitted the matter for royal consideration that the House of Representatives voted on August 16, 2024, approving the appointment of Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister with more than half of the total number of members of the House of Representatives.

In accordance with the powers under Section 158 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Majesty has graciously appointed Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra a

s Prime Minister.

From now on

Announced on August 16, 2567, the 9th year of the present reign, the Royal Command recipient, Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, President of the House of Representatives

Source: Thai News Agency