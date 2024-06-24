Revealing the assets of “Sittichot”, the new Election Commissioner, with a wealth of 51.5 million.



NACC, NACC reveals assets of “Sittichot”, new Election Commissioner, wealth 51.5 million, debt 3.9 million, collects gold belts weighing 25 baht, land in Pak Chong 25.2 million

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has disclosed the assets and liabilities of Mr. Sitthichot Inthawiset, after assuming the position of Election Commissioner on March 19, 2024. Mr. Sitthichot and Mrs. Phisamai Inthawiset, his spouse, reported total assets and liabilities of 51,527,993 baht, divided into Mr. Sitthichot’s assets of 21,110,701 baht, including 7 deposit accounts of 830,862 baht, investments of 119,248 baht, 2 plots of land in Bueng Kum District, Bangkok, totaling 9,396,000 baht, and houses and structures. Two houses in the Bueng Kum area of ??Bangkok worth 5 million baht; vehicles: BMW 520D M Sport worth 3 million baht; rights and concessions as life insurance worth 2,184,590 baht; other assets worth 580,000 baht; and total debts of 3,979,743 baht, of which 264 baht was an overdraft; loans from two banks dur

ing 2005-2008, totaling 3 contracts worth 12,894,000 baht; but currently the remaining debt is 2,447,923 baht; debts with written evidence made with BMW Leasing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in 2022, the loan amount according to the contract is 2,371,440 baht; the current remaining debt is 1,531,555 baht.

As for Ms. Phisamai, she has total assets of 30,417,292 baht, divided into 6 deposit accounts totaling 2,739,952 baht, 9 plots of land in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province and Phra Phutthabat District, Saraburi Province, which she acquired through purchase and inheritance totaling 25,242,340 baht, and other assets totaling 2,435,000 baht.

Other interesting assets of the couple include a Rolex watch worth 300,000 baht, 3 gold necklaces weighing 8 baht in total, 7 gold-framed Buddha images worth 280,000 baht, a 25-baht gold belt worth 875,000 baht, 3 Sukhothai gold necklaces weighing 3 baht in total worth 315,000 baht, 2 10-baht gold necklaces worth 700,000 baht, 2 3-baht gold Uba pendants worth 210,000

baht, 1 1-baht gold pendant worth 35,000 baht, 1 diamond bracelet worth 100,000 baht, 1 diamond ring worth 100,000 baht, 1 pair of diamond earrings worth 80,000 baht, and 1 diamond pendant worth 20,000 baht.

For Mr. Sittichai, before assuming the position of the Election Commission, he held the position of Supreme Court Judge in 2018, Chief Justice of the Criminal Court in 2020 and 2021, and held the position of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court before becoming the President of the Election Division of the Supreme Court in 2023 and assuming the position of the Election Commission in 2024.

Source: Thai News Agency