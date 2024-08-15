Real Madrid praises ‘Mbappe’ for scoring 1 goal to help the team win the 2024 UEFA Super Cup



Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has praised new striker Kylian Mbappe for scoring one goal to help the team win the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

UEFA Super Cup 2024 football results at the National Stadium, Warsaw, Poland, “Los Blancos” Real Madrid, the UEFA Champions League champions from Spain, defeated Atalanta, the UEFA Europa League champions from Italy, 2-0 with goals from Federico Valverde in the 59th minute and Kylian Mbappe, the new French center forward who played for the team for the first time, in the 68th minute, helping Real Madrid win the Super Cup for the most times, 6 times.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of the “Los Blancos”, praised Kylian Mbappe, saying that he played very well and got along well with everyone. He believes that Mbappe has the potential to score more than 50 goals this season.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini expressed his disappointment that his team were not sharp enough in scoring goals, with Pasalic’s save and Lukeman’s one-on-one goal costing them the game,

but praised Real Madrid for playing well and deserving of victory.

While Eduardo Camavinga, the French national team midfielder of Real Madrid, who injured a ligament in his left knee during training before the UEFA Super Cup game, may miss up to 7 La Liga games in Spain this coming season. It is expected that the 21-year-old midfielder will return to the field in the derby match against Atletico Madrid at the end of June.

Manchester United have signed a new contract with Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes until 2027, with the option to extend the contract for another year after the old contract expires in 2026. The new contract will see the 30-year-old captain of the Red Devils earn an additional £240,000 per week, putting him on the same level as Casemiro and Marcus Rashford, the team’s current highest earners.

For Bruno Fernandes, he moved from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2020 and has played 234 matches for Man United, scoring 79 goals and providing 67 assists.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczes

ny has reached an agreement with Juventus to terminate his contract after the club signed new goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Monza on loan for pound 4.5m with an option to buy at the end of the season for pound 13.5m. Szczesny, who has played 252 times in seven seasons with Juventus, will become a free agent.

Source: Thai News Agency