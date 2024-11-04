Ramkhamhaeng University Probes Allegations of Proxy Exam Takers in ‘Samath’ Scandal.



Ramkhamhaeng University: Ramkhamhaeng University has launched an investigation into allegations against ‘Samart Jenchaijitwanich’, who is accused of sending proxies to attend classes and take exams on his behalf. The university’s acting president, Assistant Professor Wuttisak Lapcharoensap, addressed these allegations in a recent press conference, noting that evidence suggests involvement of a Police Lieutenant Colonel in the proxy activities. Despite these claims, Samart’s lawyer contested the allegations, maintaining there was no wrongdoing.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanich, a former member of the Palang Pracharath Party and a doctoral student at the Faculty of Political Science, faced accusations of having individuals attend classes and take English exams for him in March 2021. Two committees formed by the university had differing conclusions, resulting in the termination of the investigation under the previous university president, Mr. Suebpong Prabuai.

Assistant Professor Wutt

isak has expressed discomfort with the decision to halt the investigation and has instructed the university’s legal department to re-evaluate the case. Meanwhile, Mr. Samart has not faced any formal punishment, aside from losing the right to study the contested subject. He has since resumed his doctoral studies and is nearing completion.

The university has outlined punitive measures for exam cheating, with expulsion and legal action applicable in severe cases, such as proxy test-taking. A precedent was set with Mr. Santi Promphat, who faced expulsion and prosecution under similar circumstances. Should the allegations against Mr. Samart be substantiated, the same consequences will be applied.

During the press conference, Mr. Samart’s legal representative, Mr. Thirasan Kaewsong, sought to address the media but was prevented from doing so within the government facility. He subsequently held a briefing outside, asserting that Mr. Samart had personally attended his second class and exam, contrary to the allegati

ons. Mr. Thirasan promised to present evidence supporting these claims and emphasized that recent university announcements did not introduce new information.