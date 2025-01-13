Search
Prime Minister Unveils Slogan for Teachers’ Day 2025


Bangkok: The Prime Minister has announced the slogan for Teachers’ Day 2025, highlighting the pivotal role of educators in shaping the future of Thai children.



According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, presented the slogan for the 69th National Teachers’ Day, which takes place annually on January 16. This year’s slogan is, “Teachers spark dreams, encourage courageous thinking, and create opportunities in life for Thai children.”



For the upcoming Teachers’ Day, the Prime Minister has delegated Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to preside over the central event. This significant occasion will be held on January 16 at the Teachers’ Council Hall, Ministry of Education.

