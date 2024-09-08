Poll results: ‘Southern voices reach the Democrat Party’



Nida Poll reveals that 41.37 percent of eligible voters in 14 southern provinces will not vote for the Democrat Party in the next election, while 54.19 percent disagree with the Democrats joining the Pheu Thai government.

Today (8 September 2024), the Nida Poll survey center revealed the results of a public survey titled ‘Southern People’s Voices to the Democrat Party,’ conducted between 2-3 September 2024 among 1,310 eligible voters aged 18 and over in 14 southern provinces, regarding the Democrat Party’s decision to join a government led by the Pheu Thai Party.

In terms of public opinion on the Democrat Party’s decision to join the government led by the Pheu Thai Party, 54.19 percent disagreed at all, 14.58 percent did not quite agree, 12.98 percent strongly agreed, 11.91 percent somewhat agreed, and 6.34 percent did not answer or were not interested.

While the survey results on the Democrat Party election in the next election found that 41.37 percent said they would not vote, 41.15 percent were still u

nsure, and 17.48 percent still voted.

Source: Thai News Agency