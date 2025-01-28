Search
Police Sergeant Charged with Assaulting Wife and Damaging Property


Chaiyaphum: The Acting Commander of Chaiyaphum Provincial Police confirmed that a police sergeant, identified as Pol. Lt. Prawat, has been charged after he purportedly attacked his wife at her workplace. The sergeant is reportedly undergoing treatment for mental illness following the incident. Initial charges filed by the Na Fai Subdistrict Administrative Organization include trespassing on government premises and destroying government property.



According to Thai News Agency, the 51-year-old sergeant caused a disturbance at the Na Fai Subdistrict Administrative Organization office in Chaiyaphum Province. Witnesses reported that Prawat shattered a glass door on the second floor before assaulting his wife, who serves as the director of the treasury department. The attack left her with facial injuries, and blood was reportedly seen on the floor. In response to the chaos, over 10 treasury officers evacuated the building through windows, fearing potential harm.



A witness, a Subdistrict Administrative Organization officer, recounted the incident, noting that Prawat initially appeared normal upon entering the office. However, unease grew as Prawat approached the director’s room, given past incidents. The situation escalated quickly, leading to the sound of breaking glass and screams, leaving the witness in shock.



Pol. Col. Sucharit Panlek, acting commander of Chaiyaphum Provincial Police, stated that Prawat’s superiors were aware of his psychiatric condition, which had led to previous family issues. Following the incident, Prawat was hospitalized for mental health treatment. The Na Fai Subdistrict Administrative Organization formally lodged complaints against him for his actions.

