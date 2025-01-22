Police Raid ‘Pot Ke’ Production Site in Thonburi, Seize Substantial Evidence



Thonburi: The Metropolitan Police Chief has directed officers to raid a ketamine production site in Thonburi, uncovering equipment for producing steroids, jelly, HAPPY WATER, and a significant amount of ketamine. Pol. Lt. Gen. Sayam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), tasked Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the MPB, alongside Pol. Col. Santi Korkesom and Pol. Lt. Col. Yotchanin Prasertsopa, to execute a search on a luxury condo on the Thonburi side of the river. This operation was backed by a warrant from the Thonburi Criminal Court, following reports from a juristic person about illegal drug activities involving teenagers.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Col. Noppasin revealed that the DSI police had received complaints about drug usage and production at the condo, which had been ongoing for over three months. The police had been surveilling this group, noting their gatherings and disturbances to local residents. With a search warrant in hand, authorities discovered the condo to be not only a meeting place but also a hub for producing the drug ‘Pot Ke.’





During interrogation, Mr. Pond and Ms. Film, claiming to be the room’s owners, confessed to the teenagers’ nighttime gatherings for drug production and use, with orders being dispatched via LINE group during the day. The pods, offered in flavors like grape, coke, and strawberry, were sold for 1,300 – 1,500 baht, with delivery facilitated by riders.





Pol. Lt. Col. Noppasin stated the search yielded various drugs and paraphernalia, including e-cigarette pods with methamphetamine and ketamine, and other intoxicating substances. The accused face charges of producing and distributing Category 1 and 2 narcotics without permission.





The Metropolitan Police Commissioner emphasized the seriousness of this issue, noting the rise of ‘e-cigarette liquid mixed with Ketamine,’ or ‘Pot Ke,’ among night owls. The accessibility and potential lethality of these drugs have prompted the government to instruct the Royal Thai Police and related agencies to intensify efforts in combating the drug menace to safeguard the nation.

