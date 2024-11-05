PM to Attend GMS and ACMECS Summit in China.



Dateline: Bangkok: The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the 8th GMS SUMMIT and the 10th ACMECS SUMMIT in Kunming, People’s Republic of China, to reinforce Thailand’s role in advancing cooperation in various fields with all countries, the Royal Thai Government reported.

According to Thai News Agency, the summits are significant platforms for regional leaders to discuss and promote collaborative efforts in the Greater Mekong Subregion and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy. These forums aim to address shared challenges and harness collective opportunities for economic growth and development.

The participation of the Prime Minister underscores Thailand’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with neighboring countries. The government aims to leverage these summits to advance initiatives that benefit not only Thailand but also the broader region.