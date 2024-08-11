PM delighted with Phuket’s development of Muay Thai



Bangkok, PM delighted with Phuket’s expansion of Muay Thai, soft power, tourism and businesses related to culture and martial arts.

Prime Minister Settha Thavisin posted on x that a friend from Phuket told him and showed him pictures of a Muay Thai camp. It was interesting to listen to and sparked further developments in soft power, tourism, and businesses related to culture and martial arts businesses.

In Phuket, there are more than 300 boxing camps, both large and small, with various teaching styles. For example, in the picture is “Simbi Muay Thai Camp” on Nai Harn Beach. It is a medium-sized boxing camp with about 30 teachers. This shows that Phuket has a Muay Thai Village located in “Soi Ta Eiad”, Chalong Subdistrict. In that alley, there are dozens of boxing camps, and the largest camp is the Tiger Muay Thai Camp, which is famous all over the world. Tiger Muay Thai has more than 100 teachers and over the past year, more than 80,000 students have registered. There are 12 ring stations for organizing co

mpetitions. Think about how much economic activity this one boxing camp can bring.

First of all, these boxing students come to learn boxing for a 15-day beginner’s course, and then there are courses for one month, up to several months. Sometimes they come with their whole family, including young children who come to learn with their parents. And this gives us “long-term” tourists, which answers the question of generating income from tourism that is worthwhile for the infrastructure that we have to invest in tourism.

After staying for a long time, many businesses followed. Just in Soi Ta Eiat, which was originally a rubber plantation, the villagers have transformed their houses into residences, with restaurants, shops, and laundry shops. Economic activities have occurred at the grassroots level, distributing income to the community.

Products related to the boxing camp are also popular, such as boxing shorts from famous camps such as Tiger Muay Thai, which are worn everywhere. They are expensive items for sa

le, shorts, shirts with the name of the boxing camp, Prajiat necklaces, Prajiat arm bands, and Mongkol Prajiat (headbands). These are all products made domestically, generating a lot of money for manufacturers and sellers.

When the boxing students graduate, they have a ‘stage’ for them to fight and sell tickets. And when these students dress up, pay homage to their teachers, and fight like professionals, and post pictures on social media, it makes people want to come and learn again.

Finally, the good news is that ‘Kru Muay’ is a professional boxer who has retired from boxing. They have taken on this duty to continue the Thai martial art with dignity and income. Boxers who have won championship belts from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium or Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium can earn up to 2,000 baht per hour. This means that the working life of a professional boxer does not stop at being a boxer, but is also a Muay Thai trainer, the more experienced they are, the higher their salary and the more they are in demand in the m

arket.

Muay Thai is close to Thai people and we are used to seeing Muay Thai as just a sport fought in a ring. But the growth of boxing camps like Tiger, which are now open in Singapore and China, or Simbi, has made us see Muay Thai as one of the mixed martial arts and has the opportunity to expand into tourism, sports, fashion, and even as part of the development of sports science in Thailand. All of these are business chains that will create careers and generate income for a wide range of people.

“I want Westerners, Chinese, Indians, and Thais to come and close the alley and learn boxing in Thailand,” said Mr. Settha.

Source: Thai News Agency