PM Confirms 4 Billion Baht Debt Is in Accordance with the Law



Bangkok: The Prime Minister insists that the 4 billion baht debt is not a sham transaction, and is in accordance with the law. He is not concerned about a repeat of the Thaksin shareholding case.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, gave an interview to the media about the observation that the 4,000 million baht debt submitted to the NACC by the Prime Minister was a disguised transaction, saying that it was a purchase, a debt between relatives, confirming that there was nothing illegal and that everything had been announced to the NACC. Therefore, what could be disguised at this point? There are all the tickets.





As for concerns that it will repeat the same mistakes as former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in hiding shares, Ms. Paethongtarn said she is not worried because she has not done anything illegal.





As for the request for the NACC to investigate the loan of Mr. Pitak Suksawat, the spouse of the Prime Minister, to the company Winn Capital Co., Ltd. regarding transparency, the Prime Minister stated that they have reported the details in great detail. Everything can be investigated. Because at this point, they have to report in the most detailed way. If the NACC has any questions, they are ready to answer. There is no need to worry about anything. The lawyer has reported everything.





The reporter asked again whether Mr. Ruangkrai Leekijwattana would file a complaint about this matter. The Prime Minister said, ‘Mr. Ruangkrai, oh, I myself am not very good with the law. If there are threats to do this and that so as not to sue, claiming that the child is studying abroad, which laws are violated? I happen to not be very good with the law. Please help inform me a little bit about which laws are violated. I am not very good with this matter.’

