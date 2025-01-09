PM 2.5 Dust Levels Reach Orange Level in 55 Areas of Bangkok



Bangkok: Air quality in Bangkok this morning measured 32.1-53.8 micrograms/cubic meter, exceeding the standard at the orange level, beginning to affect health in 55 areas. The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported the situation of dust particles no larger than 2.5 microns (PM 2.5) from the Bangkok Air Quality Monitoring Station on January 6, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. The 24-hour average of dust particles no larger than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) measured 32.1-53.8 micrograms/cubic meter (µg/m3), which was found to exceed the standard at the orange level, beginning to affect health (standard no larger than 37.5 µg/m3) in 55 areas.





According to Thai News Agency, the specific areas with significant PM 2.5 measurements include Nong Khaem District, where the intersection next to the police station on Ma Charoen Road, Phetkasem 81, recorded the highest value of 53.8 micrograms/cubic meter. Chatuchak District, in front of Kasetsart University, followed with a measurement of 53.3 micrograms/cubic meter. Bangkok Noi District, in front of the Bangkok Noi Railway Police Station, recorded a value of 52.0 micrograms/cubic meter. Both Thon Buri District, near the bus stop at Mahaisawan Intersection, and Khlong Sam Wa District, inside the Khlong Sam Wa District Office, reported values of 49.4 micrograms/cubic meter.





Meteorological conditions during 6 – 12 January 2025 suggest that ventilation is in the “poor-weak-good” range. Inversion near the surface is contributing to limited air pollution dispersion, causing dust particle concentrations to fluctuate over a period of 6 – 7 days, with a tendency towards an increase. Following this period, the concentration of dust particles is expected to decrease.

