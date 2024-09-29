Pickup truck falls off elevated road under construction, 3 injured

A pickup truck fell off the elevated bridge on On Nut-Lat Krabang Road, which was under construction, before crashing into a trailer parked below, injuring a family of three.

A pickup truck fell off the elevated bridge on On Nut-Lat Krabang Road near Suksaman Intersection, Lat Krabang Road, Lat Krabang Subdistrict and District, Bangkok, which was under construction. The height was more than 10 meters and hit a 22-wheel trailer truck parked below, causing injuries to the parents and their 1-year-old daughter.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr. Mekhin, the driver, said that he drove his pickup truck up the bridge without seeing any barriers or signs prohibiting access and did not know that the bridge was not yet finished. In addition, it was very dark on the bridge with no lights. After driving for more than 500 meters, the vehicle flew off the bridge and hit a 22-wheel trailer truck parked below, injuring the entire family

Source: Thai News Agency