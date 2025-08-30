Search
Pheu Thai Party’s Vote-Gathering Efforts: Chongrungruangkit Surname Seen as Advantage in Communication


Bangkok: Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit, the Labor Minister, has expressed confidence in the Pheu Thai Party’s ongoing efforts to gather votes for forming a government, highlighting the ease of communication with individuals bearing the Chongrungruangkit surname.



According to Thai News Agency, Pongkawin shared insights into the party’s progress in the vote-gathering process, emphasizing that the Pheu Thai Party is actively working towards securing the necessary support. When questioned about discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit regarding the future course of action, Pongkawin noted that the strategy remains consistent and focused on amassing sufficient votes.



Addressing inquiries about whether a meeting between Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the chairman of the Progressive Movement, could influence the Pheu Thai Party’s decisions, Pongkawin admitted uncertainty. However, he suggested that sharing the Chongrungruangkit surname might simplify communication.



Regarding the possibility of the Pheu Thai Party accepting the People’s Party’s proposal, Pongkawin stated that he was unaware of the current discussions among the party leaders.

