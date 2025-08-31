Pheu Thai Leaders Face Protests at Prachachon Party Headquarters



Bangkok: “Phumtham-Thawee-Detcha-Isara,” along with Pheu Thai core leaders, arrived at the People’s Party headquarters, greeted by a crowd of protesters. The demonstrators, identified by their orange attire, shouted slogans like “Party for Khmer, Get Out,” while Ms. Pannika Wanich, a leader of the Progressive Movement, observed from a nearby building. Meanwhile, Progressive Movement leaders Mr. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Mr. Chaiwat Tulathan were seen at a nearby coffee shop.





According to Thai News Agency, at 1:55 PM, Pheu Thai Party leaders, led by Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, Mr. Chusak Sirinil, Ms. Jiraporn Sindhuphrai, and Mr. Chulphan Amornvivat, arrived at the Prachachat Party headquarters. They were accompanied by coalition government leaders, including Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Mr. Decha Isara Khaothong, and Mr. Chaichana Dechadecho. Despite the presence of these leaders, no party officials greeted them at the entrance. Instead, Mr. Sarayut Jai-lak and Mr. Picharn Chaowapatanawong welcomed them in front of the elevator.





Reporters questioned Mr. Chusak regarding the potential removal of Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra as Pheu Thai Party leader after a Constitutional Court ruling. Mr. Chusak’s response was a nod followed by a promise to inform her later. During an interview, Mr. Decha-Isara humorously addressed Mr. Chalermchai’s ignorance of his visit, admitting he had forgotten to inform them.





The group was then escorted to the Prachachon Party headquarters, where they met with party officials, including Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Sarayut Jai-lak, Picharn Chaowapatanawong, and Parit Wacharasindhu. Outside, supporters displayed signs with messages criticizing the Pheu Thai Party, and some voiced their disapproval vocally, yet the event remained peaceful without any disturbances.





Before the scheduled meeting between Pheu Thai and the Prachachon Party at 2:00 PM, reporters noted the presence of Progressive Movement leaders Mr. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Mr. Chaiwat Tulathan at a nearby coffee shop, highlighting the significance of the political gathering.

