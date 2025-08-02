Pha Muang Forces Clash with Drug Caravan, 5 Dead, 9 Bags of Methamphetamine Seized



According to Thai News Agency, Pha Muang forces clashed with a drug smuggling operation on the border of Fang District, Chiang Mai Province, at the intersection leading to Ban Luang Village, Village No. 5, approximately 2 kilometers from the Thai border. Five drug smuggling members were shot dead and nine bags of methamphetamine seized.





Late last night, a task force discovered a drug smuggling operation of more than 10 individuals from a minority-dominated area. They identified themselves and requested a search, but the assailants immediately fired at officers. The joint task force returned fire and engaged in a firefight lasting several minutes before requesting reinforcements. The drug smuggling operation, which had been fighting the soldiers, fled, and the task force then ordered officers to guard the area and conduct a thorough investigation. The clear skies allowed the operation to proceed with a thorough investigation the following morning.

