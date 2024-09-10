“Paiboon” insists he was never involved in trying to topple “Paetongtarn”



“Paiboon” said it was just a false news after being exposed that the Palang Pracharath Party was behind the legal war game, aiming to topple “Paetongtarn”, insisting that he and Big Pom were never involved, emphasizing that “Ruangkrai” filed a complaint in his personal name.

Mr. Paiboon Nititawan, secretary of the Palang Pracharath Party, spoke about the case where it was revealed that there was a legal war process with Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, which was linked to Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, saying that it was a rumor. He did not know, but confirmed that it definitely did not exist.

When asked again whether there was a statement that the process must be approved by a tall, fair-skinned, bespectacled person, Mr. Paiboon said that he could completely deny it, insisting that he had never done it. The story is fake news.

When asked whether legal action would be taken against those who exposed the matter, Mr. Paiboon said that he did not know anythi

ng about it and insisted that he did not do that.

When asked about the case where Mr. Ruangkrai Leekijwattana went to petition for an investigation into Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Mr. Paiboon said that he acted in his own name, not in the name of the party.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Piya Tawichai, spokesman for the Palang Pracharath Party, added that he would like to express sympathy for the prime minister because many people have already reserved Kathin robes since he just took office. Thailand is governed by the rule of law and the law must be upheld as the main principle. Therefore, if someone acts without following the law, anyone can take legal action against that wrongdoer. Therefore, what the prime minister or the government should do is avoid doing anything illegal. -315.

Source: Thai News Agency