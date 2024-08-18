“Paetongtarn” raises the motto “Do the best today”, counters “Thaksin” never ordered the digital wallet to be destroyed.



“Paetongtarn” opens up after becoming Prime Minister, no one wants to repeat the steps of her father and uncle, raising the motto “Do the best today”, refutes “Thaksin” never ordered the digital wallet to be destroyed, but must listen to more opinions, confirms there is no government influence, hopes to help with work without breaking the law, insists that she has never heard of the issue of removing the “Wongsuwan” surname from the cabinet.

After the press conference, Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra opened the door for the media to ask questions about whether the digital wallet policy would remain the Pheu Thai Party’s flagship policy, as there were rumors that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra had ordered the project to be dropped. Paethongtarn said that Thaksin did not order it to be dropped, because in reality, we must consult with the coalition parties for any policy. It cannot be denied that Thaksin will not be able to erase his political image, as many people here respect him. When peop

le ask for advice, he is ready to give advice based on his experience. She emphasized that the intention to implement the digital wallet project is to stimulate the country’s economy. Of course, last year, when we campaigned for the election using the digital wallet project, we had already studied and synthesized the policy very well. However, during the past year, many events have occurred and the economy has changed. We must study and listen to opinions. Of course, it must be within the framework of the Fiscal Discipline Act, which is something that must be done in the future, and the details must be clear, including continuous listening to opinions. Therefore, this intention must remain.

When asked further about what advice Thaksin gave her as a father, and how she would help with political work in the future, because there were rumors of influence, Ms. Paetongtarn said that she emphasized that it was definitely not influence, because she and everyone in the family had their own ideas. We consulted and re

spected each other in terms of ideas, but in the end, when anyone is in any role, they must have their own ideas. Of course, the opinions of the family or those who are respected are important. As for the position, she has not thought about it yet, because in reality, Thaksin does not want any position. She thinks that sometimes, regarding the law or whatever, we have to consider the sensitivity of this matter, to see if we can use his vision without getting into trouble, which would be good, because his vision is something that has developed the country and is something that makes Thai people open their mouths. Therefore, she cannot prevent the things she asks for advice from him.

When asked about the news that Thaksin said he would not allow anyone with the surname “Wongsuwan” to join the cabinet, Ms. Paetongtarn said that it was too early and she had not talked to the coalition parties. She did not know which surnames would be there or not. But to be honest, she had never heard this sentence from Thaksin.

When asked again whether there was any disrespect that the position came from Mr. Thaksin and that she herself had no prior experience, Ms. Paetongtarn said that the country’s problems must be solved first. Today, as the Prime Minister, she is ready to do her best in this role, and is ready to approach all sectors and everyone, whether they are coalition parties or many former Prime Ministers, because she believes that everyone is capable. She believes that no one person can successfully complete such a major task, but she has determination, respect, and belief in everyone’s capabilities. Therefore, even though she cannot create experience with just a snap of her fingers, she must seek advice from all those with experience in order to make her tenure as Prime Minister meaningful and push policies for the country as much as possible.

When asked if she was afraid of facing the same lawsuit as her father or uncle, Ms. Paethongtarn said that no one wants to face the same lawsuit as her father and uncle. Her fath

er and uncle do not want this to happen. Therefore, she intends to do the job she has been assigned to do the best she can, the most correct way. We must look at the goal because if we look at the worries, we will not reach the goal. She will do her best to avoid facing lawsuits.

When asked about her view on Thaksin being released from prison at the same time as she was in office, Ms. Paethongtarn said that it was the greatest honor that her father was pardoned, no matter what day it was, which she and her family were most grateful for.

Then, foreign reporters asked about her work as Prime Minister. Ms. Paethongtarn confirmed that she would continue the policies that Mr. Settha and the previous government had implemented, including building trust with foreign countries. As for consulting with Mr. Thaksin, she would consult based on what she had experience and knowledge that Mr. Thaksin had.

When asked what motto she would use in carrying out her duties, Ms. Paethongtarn said, ‘The simple motto is to do you

r best today.’

Reporters reported that after the press conference and answering questions from the media, Ms. Paethongtarn walked over to bow to Mr. Settha Thavisin, the former Prime Minister, with a cheerful expression and raised her right hands to clench their fists together to give each other encouragement.

Then, reporters asked Mr. Settha whether this was a sign that he needed to practice punching a lot. Mr. Settha did not answer the question, but laughed and raised his hand to refuse. Before the prime minister walked over to thank the ministers, coalition parties and Pheu Thai MPs who stood to support him during the press conference.

However, it is noteworthy that at the ceremony to receive the royal command appointing Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister and during the press conference, Pol. Gen. Patcharawat was not present today.

Then at 11.50 am, the Prime Minister returned, stating that he was going to see a friend and that there was no other official schedule. He asked that the Cabinet

be formed first.

When reporters asked when the cabinet would be set up and if it would be completed within this week, the Prime Minister did not answer but said that he would not give any more interviews and invited the media to take selfies while the people who had come to congratulate him asked to take photos with him.

Before returning, the Prime Minister turned to ask the working group whether they could still travel to study the Mini-National Defence College course as Prime Minister. The team and reporters confirmed that they could still travel to study as usual.

The Prime Minister then left the Voice Space building, taking selfies with supporters and receiving a bouquet of flowers to congratulate him. As for where the reporters will be on duty, the Prime Minister said that he is not yet sure. He will inform officially again.

The Prime Minister’s working group explained that tomorrow (19 August), the Prime Minister will hold a small meeting at Shinwatra Building 3 and will inform again if there is any

thing official. -312-Thai News Agency

Voice Space Building, August 18 – ‘Anutin’ is delighted that ‘Ung Ing’ is the Prime Minister, saying that he has supported her since she did not receive the position. He complained after being asked about the Wongsuwan family being removed from the Cabinet, saying that it is the Prime Minister’s power and that he will not interfere at all.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, gave an interview after the ceremony to accept the royal command appointing Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister, saying that he was glad that the continuity would continue without interruption. He himself had encouraged her all the time even before she became Prime Minister. He had told her that when the time came, she would have to work hard.

As for the cabinet reshuffle, it is considered a new government. The Prime Minister must consider the suitability of individuals to

hold ministerial positions to govern the country. As for the Bhumjaithai Party’s ministerial quota, I personally do not like to use this word because it is a joint work as a coalition party. I hope that everything will proceed smoothly and efficiently. We must continue the work because the coalition party still exists. Each party has policies and work that must be continuous. If the Prime Minister has additional policies or new official orders, we are ready to accept them and implement them.

When asked if he could guarantee that the Bhumjaithai Party would still control the Interior Ministry, Mr. Anutin said that there was no guarantee. We are all coalition parties. Nothing has changed from now on. As for the formation of a new cabinet, it is the sole authority of the Prime Minister. As a coalition party, we cannot answer anything.

As for the news that bringing the Democrat Party into the government will change the ministerial quota, you have to ask the Pheu Thai Party. We are a coalition party. I don’t kno

w if the core government party has discussed with other parties.

When asked by reporters whether Paethongtarn’s cabinet would remove Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, Mr. Anutin said, ‘Oh no,’ before saying that the establishment of the cabinet is the prime minister’s full authority and that we absolutely cannot interfere. As for the policy statement to parliament, the Bhumjaithai Party will hold a party meeting on Tuesday and will probably bring in the party’s executive committee, such as Mr. Surasak Pancharoenvorakul, deputy education minister, and Mr. Chaichanok Chidchob, party secretary-general.

Reporters reported that after the interview, Mr. Anutin complained, “Okay, it’s hot. Your face will burn.” He then went to greet Mr. Settha Thavisin, the 30th former Prime Minister.

Source: Thai News Agency