“Paethongtarn” prepares to announce government policy in September.



“Paethongtarn”, Prime Minister, announced her readiness to move forward with a major economic plan, while the government’s policy statement will take place in September.

Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, gave a press conference in a white dress, thanking the members of the House of Representatives who were elected by the people, thanking the coalition parties and the people for trusting her to be the 31st Prime Minister, and promising to do her best in this role. She also thanked Mr. Settha Thavisin, the 30th Prime Minister, for devoting his body and soul to the country over the past year. Even though she did not plan to become Prime Minister in advance, she asked for confidence that she was ready and willing to serve the people to the best of her ability.

Ms. Paethongtarn also stated that the position of Prime Minister is a position with great responsibility. She must lead the country through obstacles, through various problems, and there are still economic problems that must be solved. She int

ends to continuously push forward economic policies, drug problems, universal healthcare system, 30 baht treatment everywhere, soft power policies, and will work with all sectors. She asked people to follow the government’s policy statement in September. She thanked the power of the people who are a great power, both those who chose and those who did not choose her.

As for the digital wallet policy, is it still the flagship policy of this government? There are also rumors that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra ordered the project to be dropped. The Prime Minister confirmed that Thaksin never ordered the project to be dropped, and all policies must be consulted with the coalition parties. He asked for separate roles and understood that Thaksin’s image cannot be removed from politics. Thaksin is ready to provide advice based on his experience. He emphasized that the intention of the digital wallet project was to stimulate the country’s economy. However, a year has passed and the economic situation has c

hanged. Opinions must be listened to, and everything must be carried out according to the framework of the Fiscal Discipline Act. He also confirmed that it is not a matter of domination, because everyone in the family has their own ideas.

The Prime Minister also said that no one wants to be prosecuted like his father, Thaksin, and his aunt, Yingluck. He intends to do his best in his assigned duties so that he does not face charges.

As for the news that this cabinet will not have anyone with the surname Wongsuwan, the Prime Minister said that it is too early and has not talked to the coalition parties. He does not know whether there will be any surnames or not. In fact, he has never heard this sentence from Mr. Thaksin.

Source: Thai News Agency