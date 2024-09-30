Over 3K cops to secure COC filing in W. Visayas

ILOILO CITY – A total of 3,265 cops from the various units of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6) will provide security during the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) from Oct. 1 to 8 in preparation for the 2025 national and local elections.

At a press briefing, PRO6 director Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky said the filing of COC is favorable to them since it is done in malls where the areas are ‘controlled and secured.’

PRO 6 data showed that around 265 will be detailed in the venues for the filing of the COCs, and the rest of the 3,000 police force will be deployed to help in traffic management and providing security on the streets.

‘We all know that tomorrow, Oct. 1, 2024, is the start of the eight-day filing of Certificates of Candidacy, and our security preparations are all set. We will be deploying around 300 personnel regionwide in designated areas where the COC applications will be catered or accepted,’ he said.

In Iloilo City, the venue for the filing is at the Robinsons Mall in City Proper, while t

hose running for provincial posts are at the Festive Mall in Mandurriao district.

Wanky added that they have also visited local government units and appealed to those who would be candidates for fairness during the elections.

‘Let us not employ illegal tactics. Let us employ fair tactics that could lead to illegal activities. Help us in maintaining a peaceful, honest, orderly conduct of elections,’ he said.

Wanky added that they also received a directive for the reassignment of police officers in their areas of assignment who are related by affinity and consanguinity up to the fourth degree to candidates running for elections.

He said while police officers are professional, it would be better if they get reassigned so there would be no malice on their part.

They can be assigned either in stations where they are needed or at the provincial police office as a reserve force.

‘That will be determined during the deployment and end employment of police officers. After the elections, automatically, they will r

eturn to their mother stations,’ he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency