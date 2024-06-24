Order to suspend license of gas filling plant that exploded in Suphan Buri Province



Suphan Buri, A cooking gas filling plant in Suphan Buri Province exploded, leaving one worker seriously injured by fire. The provincial energy office has recently ordered the suspension of the license in order to conduct a full safety inspection.

This afternoon, a cooking gas filling plant exploded in Village 4, Khao Phra Subdistrict, Doembang Nangbuat District, Suphan Buri Province. The incident occurred next to a gas station. More than 20 firefighters were deployed to spray water to contain the flames, as there were still 15 tons of cooking gas in the plant. The fire was brought under control at approximately 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate that one employee was seriously injured and was sent to Chao Phraya Yommaraj Hospital for treatment. There are no reports of anyone trapped inside or dead. In terms of damage, four gas filling vehicles were found to have caught fire. Officers cordoned off an area within a 1-kilometer radius to prevent unauthorized persons from entering.

Initial investigations reveal

ed that while the truck was loading gas into the dispenser, gas suddenly leaked for about 10 minutes. When the employee saw this, he quickly ran to turn on the emergency fire extinguisher cut-out, causing a spark and explosion. However, the Doembang Nangbuat Police Station coordinated with forensic police officers from Suphan Buri Province to inspect the scene of the incident to find the real cause.

Source: Thai News Agency