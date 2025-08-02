Officials Discover Cambodian Artillery Shells in Surin Conflict Zone



Surin: Officials inspecting the conflict zone in Surin Province found more than 100 Cambodian artillery shells, most of which landed in villages, roads, and agricultural areas. No additional injuries or deaths were reported.





According to Thai News Agency, at an evacuation center in Surin Province accommodating more than 8,000 refugees, officials are providing care and three meals a day. This routine has helped refugees and officials understand each other. On the 10th day, most residents are beginning to adjust but desire a return to normalcy. Throughout the day, public members, both government and private, deliver items to encourage the refugees. The Poh Teck Tung Foundation, in particular, has been providing mattresses, dried food, and essential items like slippers.





The evacuation center’s spacious grounds allow families and evacuees to engage in activities such as sports and exercise. Volunteers bring outdoor movies to the center for entertainment and relaxation.





An outdoor movie theater owner in Surin Province, with over 40 years of experience, explained his motivation to help locals by screening movies from dusk until approximately 11:00 PM. He also brought gifts to encourage the refugees.





Officials and relevant agencies have inspected areas in Surin Province, finding Cambodian artillery shells and rockets on the Thai side of the border. In Phanom Dong Rak District alone, a recent survey found 141 shells. Most landed in villages, roads, and agricultural areas. Officials are conducting a thorough survey and recovering the shells, with public access prohibited for safety reasons.





The Army has announced a ban on drone flying, declaring Surin Province a no-fly zone. Evacuees and local residents reported hearing gunshots near evacuation centers and inner-city areas last night, believing drones were shot down. Residents expressed concern about drones intercepting them and urged authorities to provide clarity for peace of mind.





Provincial authorities have enhanced anti-drone measures to ensure safety. Surin Province and surrounding area residents encountering drones can report them to the 24-hour hotline at 1374.

