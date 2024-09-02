Nuclear safety regulator seeks 276.9 bln won for 2025 budget



The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) said Monday it has requested a budget of 276.9 billion won (US$206.6 million) for next year to push for devising a regulation system for next-generation nuclear reactors.

The 2025 budget marks a slight increase from a 260.9 billion-won budget for this year.

The NSSC said it plans to invest 15.47 billion won in establishing a regulatory system for innovative small modular reactors (SMRs), which is expected to apply for standard design approval in 2026.

The agency has also allocated 62.2 billion won for safety checkups of both new and existing nuclear power plants.

Another 7.3 billion won has been set aside to improve response systems for radioactivity-related disasters.

Source: Yonhap News Agency