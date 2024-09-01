Commerce Ministry expands Thai brand products, organizes event in Times Square, expands trade opportunities



Permanent Secretary of Commerce leads a team to visit New York City, United States, to expand the trade market for Thai entrepreneurs, bringing in income for the country. They are preparing to organize activities through new marketing strategies, including joining hands with the famous department store H Mart to organize sales promotion activities through online channels, exploring opportunities to sell Thai products into department stores. Trader Joe’s opens a square in the middle of Times Square to organize the Ignite Thailand Festival, showcasing Thai products and food to the world, with famous chefs demonstrating cooking using Thai rice, adapting it into an international menu.

Mr. Witthayakorn Maneenet, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Commerce and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, revealed that between August 30 and September 6, 2024, Mr. Wutthikrai Leewiraphan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, is scheduled to lead a group of senior executives of the Ministry of Commerce to

visit New York City, United States, to find ways to expand the trade market for Thai entrepreneurs, in accordance with the policy of Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, to push Thai brand products abroad. Activities will be carried out through new marketing strategies to create opportunities for Thai products and create awareness of Thai products in the US market, and stimulate increased imports of products from Thailand, generating more income for the country.

For this trip, Mr. Wutthikrai is scheduled to join the Instore Promotion activity with H Mart, Long Island City branch. H Mart is a major retailer distributing Asian grocery products in the United States, with over 80 branches nationwide and its headquarters in New Jersey. The goal is to promote the sale of Thai products in H Mart retail stores both offline and online, especially online, which will be the first time that a Thai Section will be opened on the platform, creating awareness and recognition of Thai bran

d products in the US market, and strengthening and elevating the image of Thai products among US consumers.

In addition, we will explore and find opportunities to expand the Thai product market in Trader Joe’s, a leading retailer in the United States with over 570 branches nationwide and headquartered in California. Most of them sell a variety of unique house brand products imported from many countries and sold under the Trader Joe’s brand. The majority of customers are new generation American consumers. Currently, Thai products are available and are very popular, such as Khanom Krok, Thai tea mochi, and dried vegetables and fruits. We will seek ways to expand the Thai product market.

Meanwhile, we are preparing to carry out activities to promote and publicize the image of Thai products in a new format at Times Square by organizing the Ignite Thailand Festival: Think Thailand, Next Level, with 10-15 Thai product brands on display in 19 booths, including food products such as Mama, Dek Somboon brand soy sauc

e, Chaokoh coconut milk and Ampol Foods, ice cream made from frozen fruits, 2 fashion brands, Future Treasure and Nakamol, as well as Thai restaurant booths that have received the Thai SELECT symbol, an Amazon.com platform booth, 2 Thai arts and culture booths: umbrella painting and Thai costume photo booth, 1 Thailand team booth, and a photo shoot with a convoy of 10 Pedi Cabs and a photo shoot with a billboard, which will build confidence and reinforce Thailand’s image as a producer and exporter of quality products, promote and publicize the image of Thai products, including the Thai SELECT symbol.

Other activities include visiting the Amazon Fulfillment Center to study the application of advanced technology in warehouse management, learning about trends and opportunities to expand the Thai product market through online trading channels, and participating in a public relations activity to create an image of Thai rice. There will be a demonstration of cooking using Thai rice by famous Celebrity Chef Cédric

Vongerichten, son of Jean George, one of the world’s most famous chefs, and owner of the famous tourist attraction in New York, Tin Building by Jean-Georges, along with inviting influencers to join. In addition, participants participated in activities and tasted Thai rice menus to create positive attitudes towards Thai rice and Thailand, which will create awareness and awareness of Thai rice and promote Thai rice and Thai food to be more well-known among US consumers.

Source: Thai News Agency