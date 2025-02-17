“Note-Khe” Detained in Triple Murder Case: Police Oppose Bail for Suspects



Kamphaeng Phet: Police have detained two suspects, Mr. Siwakorn, known as Note, and Mr. Nirut, known as Khae, in connection with the murder of a family of three. The suspects were taken to Kamphaeng Phet Provincial Court, where authorities requested a detention order and opposed any bail. While being escorted to the vehicle, Mr. Note addressed reporters, expressing his apologies to those involved and insisting that his role was limited to stealing a gold bracelet.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Note maintained that he acted alone and that his brother’s involvement was merely to pick him up, with Khae being unaware of the crime. When questioned about other stolen items, Mr. Note responded with frustration, stating that he had discarded the phone. He also denied involvement in a previous incident in late 2024 where the deceased’s house was broken into, urging the deceased’s father to identify the actual culprit before ending his conversation with the media.

At the Khlong Khlung Police Station, the atmosph

ere was tense as relatives and family members of the suspects gathered. Mr. Nut, Mr. Note’s older brother, also provided additional testimony. He reiterated that his only involvement was picking up his brother and that he was not a participant in the murder. Mr. Nut further stated that he would not seek bail for his brother.