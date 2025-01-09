Northern Thailand Faces Temperature Drop with Strong Winds



Bangkok: The Meteorological Department reports a significant weather change in the upper regions of Thailand, where temperatures are expected to drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius accompanied by strong winds. The North, Northeast, and Central regions will experience cool to cold weather, while Bangkok and its vicinity, along with the East and upper South, will encounter cool mornings. Meanwhile, the lower South is anticipated to see heavy rain in certain areas.





According to Thai News Agency, the forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that a high-pressure area or a fairly strong cold air mass will blanket the upper part of Thailand, the upper southern region, and the South China Sea. This will result in a noticeable temperature decrease of 1-2 degrees Celsius with strong winds in the northern, northeastern, and central regions. The mountaintops and hilltops may experience cold to very cold weather, with frost expected in some areas. Residents in these regions are advised to safeguard their health against the cold and remain alert to potential fire hazards due to the dry and windy conditions.





The northeast monsoon, which is moderate over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, is projected to cause heavy rain in some parts of the lower South. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of potential dangers from the heavy rainfall. The Gulf of Thailand is expected to have moderate waves, reaching up to 2 meters high in certain areas, particularly during thunderstorms. Mariners should exercise caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone regions.





Forecast specifics for the regions are as follows: In the Northern region, the morning will be cool to cold with temperatures dropping by 1-2 degrees Celsius, ranging from a minimum of 12-16 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 26-31 degrees Celsius. On mountaintops, temperatures could drop to as low as 3-9 degrees Celsius. The Northeastern region will also experience cool to cold weather with strong winds, and a similar temperature drop. In the Central region, the cool to cold morning will be marked by a temperature decrease, with lows of 15-20 degrees Celsius and highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius.





The Eastern region will see cool mornings with strong winds and a temperature drop of 1-2 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures of 16-22 degrees Celsius and maximums of 30-33 degrees Celsius. The Southern Region (East Coast) will experience cool mornings, thunderstorms in 30% of the area, and heavy rain in some parts. Minimum temperatures will range from 19-25 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 30-32 degrees Celsius. The Southern Region (West Coast) will have cool mornings in the upper part with thunderstorms in 20% of the area. Minimum temperatures will be 22-25 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 31-34 degrees Celsius.





In Bangkok and surrounding areas, the weather will be cool in the morning with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius, ranging from 19-21 degrees Celsius minimum to 31-33 degrees Celsius maximum.

