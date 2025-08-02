Neighbors Mourn Victims of Rocket Attack on Gas Station



Kantharalak: Neighbors shed tears and laid flowers in tribute to the families of those killed when Cambodia fired rockets at a gas station in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province. Meanwhile, a bai sri su khwan ceremony was held at a refugee shelter to boost morale among the evacuees.





According to Thai News Agency, villagers from various villages in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, laid flowers in tribute to the victims of the attack on a convenience store inside a Ban Phue gas station on July 24th. Cambodian BM-21 rockets attacked the store, killing eight people and injuring 15 others, including a mother and her 8-year-old child. Amid the grief, in addition to villagers, officials from various agencies, including the local government, police, and military, also laid flowers in tribute.





Before laying flowers, they wrote messages of condolence and held up flowers as a symbolic gesture, stating that the Cambodian military’s attack on civilian areas was an inhumane act. They wished the deceased a good rest in peace. They also condemned Cambodia for choosing to target civilians, even though Muang Subdistrict is considered a green zone. If it had hit a village, they believed the casualties would have been even greater.





The news team had the opportunity to speak with neighbors of the deceased in this incident, who also came to lay flowers in their condolences. Through tears, they told us that the deceased was a good person, a neighbor who lived nearby and saw each other every day. Their daughter was also a friend. Upon hearing the news, they were shocked and saddened. They wished their souls well in the next life and hoped that something like this would not happen to anyone else. They also offered their support to the military personnel who are still protecting our nation.





At a shelter in Kantharalak District today, Mr. Somkuan Singkham, the District Chief of Kantharalak, along with officials and local Brahmins, performed a bai sri su khwan (spiritual offering) ceremony for villagers still residing at the shelter. The ceremony aimed to console and encourage those who had fled the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia to stay here and prepare themselves mentally for their return.

