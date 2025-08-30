Natthaphong Remains Undecided on Support for Pheu Thai or Bhumjaithai in Prime Ministerial Vote



Bangkok: Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the Prachachon Party, has confirmed his indecision regarding the choice between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties to resolve the ongoing crisis of selecting a new prime minister. He emphasized the importance of direct talks with parties and awaits the results expected on Monday. He has also firmly stated that he will not support General Prayut as a candidate for prime minister.





According to Thai News Agency, Natthaphong addressed reports at the Conrad Hotel in Bangkok, dismissing any alleged deal to support Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, in exchange for ministerial positions. He stressed that the Prachachon Party’s intent is to leverage its 143 votes to break the political deadlock without formally joining the government. Natthaphong made it clear that he would only entertain proposals communicated directly to him or his party executives.





The People’s Party is yet to finalize its choice for a prime ministerial candidate. Natthaphong stated that a decision would be made by the party’s executive committee and MPs in a meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon, September 1st. He mentioned that any party relying on the People’s Party’s votes must accept their terms of reference.





When questioned about negotiations with the Pheu Thai Party, Natthaphong dismissed any unofficial claims or rumors of secret dealings, urging attention to official announcements. He believes these rumors are strategic moves by parties to gain leverage in government formation.





Natthaphong highlighted the importance of evaluating parties based on sincerity and their current standing in the House of Representatives. He assured that all parties have an equal opportunity to gain the People’s Party’s support, provided they are transparent with their intentions.





Addressing concerns over his voter base’s reluctance to support Anutin as prime minister, Natthaphong reiterated his focus on national interest over political gain. He stressed the necessity of having a legitimate government elected by the people.





He further clarified that if Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai were to nominate General Prayut as prime minister, the People’s Party would not support such a decision. Natthaphong emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity in political negotiations.





Reflecting on recent discussions with the Bhumjaithai Party, Natthaphong stated they were conducted respectfully. He mentioned the potential for the People’s Party to act as an opposition party and their readiness to propose a no-confidence motion if necessary.





In response to concerns over land title deed issues potentially impacting Anutin’s candidacy, Natthaphong assured that legal proceedings would not be compromised.





Discussing the parliamentary dissolution timeframe, Natthaphong confirmed alignment with the proposal for a new constitution referendum. He assured that the process would adhere to the Constitutional Court’s decision on referendums, set for September 10th.





Natthaphong addressed rumors of parliamentary dissolution, attributing them to Pheu Thai’s strategic maneuvering. He criticized Pheu Thai’s use of dissolution power and questioned its sincerity.





Rumors of a conversation between Thaksin Shinawatra and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit about government formation were dismissed by Natthaphong, who reiterated that only direct proposals would be considered.





Natthaphong concluded by stating that the People’s Party’s decision would prioritize the national interest, aiming to return power to the people through elections. An MOU is expected to be signed soon, leading to a Prime Ministerial vote on Wednesday, September 3rd.

