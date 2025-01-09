National Institute Takes Action Against Phetkasem Foundation for Unauthorized Patient Transport



Bangkok: The National Institute of Emergency Medicine has initiated an investigation into the Phetkasem Foundation for allegedly violating the law by moving patients without official permission. The institute is coordinating with the Erawan Center in Bangkok to terminate the duties of Phetkasem Foundation volunteers in the city.





According to Thai News Agency, the investigation follows a complaint from a relative of an emergency patient. On December 28, 2024, the relative reported an emergency via the 1669 hotline, which classified the case as requiring advanced ambulance care. However, a volunteer in a red uniform from the Phetkasem Foundation transported the patient to the hospital, causing a delay in the treatment.





Group Captain Dr. Atchariya Paengma, Secretary-General of the National Institute of Emergency Medicine (NIEM), stated that an investigation team collected evidence from various parties, including foundation volunteers and patient relatives. It was found that the foundation provided emergency medical services without permission, violating the Emergency Medical Services Act 2008, which could result in a fine of up to 100,000 baht. The foundation is legally registered in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Pathum Thani but not in Bangkok, where it provided unregistered services.





Mr. Paisarn Konjampa, assistant secretary of the NIEM, acknowledged a data leak in the 1669 hotline system, which allowed the Phetkasem Foundation to access patient information and provide unauthorized services. The NIEM is coordinating with the Erawan Center and Bangkok Medical Department to investigate further.





Air Chief Marshal Dr. Atchariya noted that there are currently 8 registered foundations providing emergency medical services in Bangkok, which are deemed sufficient. The NIEM plans to coordinate with the Erawan Center to issue a letter to the Phetkasem Foundation to cease operations in Bangkok and prepare legal actions for unauthorized use of radio waves and patient data.





To prevent future issues, the NIEM has developed a new software system for emergency requests, set to launch in March, allowing continuous monitoring of foundation services. Meanwhile, patients requiring emergency services can call 1669 to verify the legitimacy of volunteer teams.

