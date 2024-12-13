Narumon Pledges to Welcome 20 Expelled MPs to Kla Tham Party Amid Legal Process



BANGKOK: Mrs. Narumon Phitsanulok, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and leader of the Kla Tham Party, has announced her willingness to welcome 20 MPs from Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao’s group after they were expelled from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). However, she emphasized the need to wait for the completion of the legal formalities before proceeding with their official induction.

According to Thai News Agency, the expulsion of Thammanat’s group from the PPRP has paved the way for their potential integration into the Kla Tham Party, a move described by Mrs. Narumon as smooth. However, she acknowledged that the MPs have not officially transitioned yet, as the legal submission to the Election Commission (EC) is still pending. Mrs. Narumon confirmed her readiness to accept new members who align with the party’s ideology, once the legal process concludes.

When questioned about the timeline for the official launch of the party office and the introduction of the new MPs, Mrs. Narumon explained that

no date had been set due to the recently commenced parliamentary session and a tight schedule. She suggested that the launch might occur after the New Year, with an announcement expected to be shared with the media, as arrangements for media coverage are already underway.

In a lighthearted moment, Mrs. Narumon humorously referred to Mr. Itthi Sirilathayakorn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, as “the biggest, the big house of Paet Riew,” while hinting at potential surprises during the launch. Mr. Itthi responded by affirming his longstanding association with the party.

Regarding possible changes to the party’s executive board, Mrs. Narumon stated that any such decisions would be addressed during the general meeting, following due procedural steps.