Narumon Denies Kla Tham Party’s Cabinet Reshuffle Proposal


Bangkok: “Narumon” denies news that the Kla Tham Party is proposing a cabinet reshuffle, stating that whether or not Thammanat will be a minister in the future depends on the Prime Minister. Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, addressed reports suggesting that the Kla Tham Party intends to propose Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao as the new Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. She emphasized that the authority for such decisions rests with the Prime Minister and clarified that the Kla Tham Party has not engaged in discussions about this proposal. She also mentioned that during his recent visit to China, Lt. Col. Thammanat did not discuss this matter with the Prime Minister and that internal party discussions have focused solely on the party’s work planning.

According to Thai News Agency, when questioned about rumors of her potential appointment as Deputy Finance Minister, Ms. Narumon stated that she was only aware of the news and had not received any official communication on t
he matter. Furthermore, she confirmed that the Kla Tham Party’s meeting on February 11 would not include discussions on the cabinet reshuffle, reiterating that such matters are under the jurisdiction of the Prime Minister.

In response to inquiries about Lt. Col. Thammanat’s suitability for a government role in the event of a cabinet reshuffle, Ms. Narumon indicated that such decisions are for senior leaders to deliberate, ultimately falling under the Prime Minister’s purview.

