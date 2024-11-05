Naga Task Force Confirms Thai Durian Free from Cadmium Contamination.



Bangkok: The Naga task force has confirmed that there is no cadmium contamination in durians originating from Thailand, following an investigation into durians exported to China. The task force suspects that the contaminated durians are counterfeit, and measures have been implemented to seal export containers and prevent smuggling.

According to Thai News Agency, Colonel Rawirak Sattabhut, Commander of the Naga Task Force, reported that the investigation committee, appointed by Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, has been monitoring the progress of cadmium contamination inquiries. The committee is tasked with investigating the entire supply chain, from farms to packing plants, inspecting phytosanitary certification operations, and examining smuggling activities that could falsely claim rights.

Inspection results indicate that durian growing areas in Thailand are safe, with soil and water sample analyses showing contaminant levels below standard values. The chemical inspection

data from packing plants also did not exceed standard values. The committee has proposed measures to raise and supervise packing plant standards by amending related announcements.

The suspected cause of contamination is impersonation, potentially occurring during transportation. To address this, the task force has suggested changes to container seals and discussed standards for containers used in land transport, alongside measures to combat fresh durian smuggling.

The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives plans to engage with the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) to build confidence in Thai durian exports. The discussions will emphasize the Thai government’s commitment to addressing contamination issues throughout the supply chain, ensuring no contamination is present.