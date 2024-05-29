NACC asks to see reasons for “Big Tor” delaying admitting charges of hiding a house in England



NACC, NACC Secretary revealed that he would like to see the reason for “Big Tor” delaying accepting the charges in the case of hiding a house in England. If it is necessary, you can relax.

Mr. Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, Secretary-General of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), discussed the news trends. NACC has resolved to file charges. Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon and his wife in the case of not reporting the assets in their home in England to the NACC, but Pol. Gen. Torsak and his wife did not come to acknowledge the allegations on the 28th. Last May Initially, it is known that Pol. Gen. Torsak and his wife have requested to postpone their trip to acknowledge the allegations to the NACC. After this, it will be up to the Asset Inspection Subcommittee to consider. Police General Torsak Postpone your trip to acknowledge the allegations or not? You must see the reasons for the explanation. Police General Torsak first asked if it was necessary or not. If necessary, it can be postponed. If there is suffic

ient reason, such as illness, unable to travel Because it was just the first time requesting a postponement. But if there is an attempt to delay time did not come to acknowledge the allegation The NACC can file charges. Police General Torsak You can know through the mail. At this time we still do not know. Police General Torsak When will he come to receive the allegation? As for Pol. Gen. Torsak How many times can you delay coming to acknowledge the allegation? It depends on the consideration of the sub-committee examining the assets account.

Source: Thai News Agency