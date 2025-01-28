Miss Decoy Gang Arrested in Bangkok



Bangkok: The entire gang known as ‘Miss Decoy’ has been apprehended and detained by officers from the Thung Kru Police Station. This marks the first arrest of the group, which has been implicated in an incident involving the deception of a young man, although their motive for the act remains undisclosed.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident involved Ms. Supattra, aged 26, who acted as a decoy by arranging a meeting with Mr. Suthikiat, aged 33, via Facebook chat. The meeting was set for Soi Charoen Suk, near the Kanchanaphisek-Thung Khru Expressway in the Thung Khru Subdistrict and District of Bangkok. Accompanying him was Mr. Phongsakorn, aged 30. Upon their arrival, they were ambushed by Mr. Jui, Mr. Off, and Mr. Kan, who emerged from a banana grove and shot Mr. Phongsakorn in the leg, injuring him. Mr. Suthikiat managed to escape before the attackers fled. This incident occurred in the early hours of January 26, 2025.





On the night of January 27, Thung Kru police successfully arrested Ms. Supattra, the decoy, and brought her in for questioning. She confessed to all charges during her initial interrogation. The police charged her with “jointly causing physical harm” and took her to the Thonburi Criminal Court for initial detention, opposing bail due to concerns about the possibility of her fleeing.





Furthermore, the police have recently apprehended three additional perpetrators in the Phutthabucha 28 area. These individuals are currently undergoing questioning as authorities prepare to pursue legal action against them.

