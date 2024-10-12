Ministry of Labor organizes urgent employment project for 400 people to help with flood recovery



The Center for the Resolution of the Emergency Situation (CCSA) has asked local administrative organizations to facilitate the submission of documents requesting assistance for cleaning up mud and debris in residential areas, with a rate of 10,000 baht per house, for the public. Meanwhile, the Port Authority has ordered boats using the Chao Phraya River through flooded areas to immediately reduce their speed.

Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman of the Operations Center for Flood, Windstorm and Landslide Relief Operations or OCSC, revealed that the progress of the rehabilitation of houses affected by flash floods and mudslides in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, many agencies mobilized personnel, machinery, and tools to dig and move mudslides out of people’s houses. Overall, there is significant progress. There are some areas that were severely affected. After the water receded, there was still mudslides left.

The Ministry of Labor recently organized an urgent job project for 400 people to help restore flo

oded areas, clearing mud and cleaning the areas of the Koh Sai community, Sai Lom Joy Market, Mai Lung Khan community, and Mueang Daeng community in Mae Sai subdistrict. The project has been ongoing for 4 days and has made significant progress. The project will continue until tomorrow (October 13) so that people can return to their homes and businesses can resume operations as soon as possible.

Today (12 October), Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labor, visited the area to follow up on the policy of hiring workers to go and restore the area after the flood and also help generate income by hiring by clearing mud in the community that still remains in houses, workplaces and shops, especially communities along the Sai River that have been severely affected, and expediting the survey of damage to workplaces and employees affected by the disaster.

For the submission of documents requesting assistance for cleaning up mud and debris in residential areas at 10,000 baht per house, for convenience and speed

in the process, the CPOC requests that local administrative organizations (LAOs) and SAOs, PAOs, and municipalities in the affected provinces provide advice and facilitate the public at every step. At the same time, the public is requested to prepare their ID cards and fill out the assistance request form, which can be submitted at the LAO in the area where they live. The LAO will then send officers to inspect the work site and take photos of the condition of the residence. If the public already has photos, they can attach them and submit them with the documents. The person submitting the assistance request must be the homeowner to prevent impersonation.

Mr. Jirayu added that for the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak basins, for the safety of water travel and to prevent impacts to people living along the river, the Marine Department, through the Marine Office, Ayutthaya Branch, has issued an announcement on travel guidelines in the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak Rivers, requesting boat operators to operate their engines slowly

and be careful of waves hitting people’s houses. No more than 3 cargo ships can be towed per tugboat. There must be a stern puller or stern tow with an engine power not less than the power of the towing machine. At least 1 person must be on the boat’s bow. All personnel outside the boat must wear life jackets at all times. He also requested cooperation from water transport operators to use the water travel time for tugboats and cargo ships up and down the Pa Sak River in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. The upward route should sail during the day between 09.00-18.00 hrs. As for the downward route, sailing along the water outside of these times must consider the safety of the boat and not affect people living along the riverbank. For more information, contact the Harbor Department’s hotline at 1199.

Source: Thai News Agency