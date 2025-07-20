Ministry of Foreign Affairs Condemns Cambodia’s Use of Anti-Personnel Mines at Thai Border



Bangkok: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Cambodia’s use of anti-personnel mines, labeling them a serious violation of international law and a breach of Thai sovereignty, while urging cooperative efforts for their removal. Mr. Nikorndej Plangoon, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement protesting against the recent planting of anti-personnel mines by Cambodia in the Chong Bok area, along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sisaket Province. This incident led to injuries among Thai personnel.





According to Thai News Agency, on July 16, 2025, three personnel from the 6021st Infantry Company were injured after stepping on an anti-personnel mine during a routine patrol in Thai territory in the Chong Bok area, Ubon Ratchathani Province. Reports from security agencies indicated that the mines were newly planted and not part of Thai weapon depots. Examination of data and environmental evidence led to the conclusion that these were newly laid mines, constituting a serious violation of international law.





The Thai government has strongly condemned the use of anti-personnel mines, underscoring that such actions violate Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They contravene fundamental principles of international law as outlined in the United Nations Charter and breach obligations under the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. As a state party to the Convention, Thailand intends to engage with Cambodia through bilateral mechanisms to address the issue. Thailand calls on Cambodia to cooperate in the humanitarian clearance of mines along the border, as previously agreed upon by the Prime Ministers of both countries.





The Foreign Ministry spokesman disclosed that a meeting of the Secretariat of the Special Operations Center for the Administration of the Situation on the Thai-Cambodian Border was held this afternoon. This operational meeting aimed to exchange and prepare information for the full CCSA meeting scheduled for consideration tomorrow. The Thai side is tasked with carefully assessing the situation moving forward.





Further, the spokesman emphasized the sensitivity of the situation, noting that communication, especially on social media, could lead to misunderstandings or unintended division. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged society to trust government and security officials to maintain national unity, which is paramount at this time.

