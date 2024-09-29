Meteorology warns of unstable weather, heavy rain, strong winds, and a drop in temperature



Meteorological Department warns of unstable weather, thunderstorms, strong winds, 29 Sept. – 3 Oct. 2024, after which the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department revealed that the weak southwest monsoon has begun to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure cell in the northern part of Vietnam. This will cause thunderstorms in some areas of Thailand, and heavy rain and strong winds in some areas of the Northeast. People in the aforementioned areas should be careful of the dangers of thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain that may occur.

For the Andaman Sea, waves are moderate with waves approximately 1 meter high. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are lower than 1 meter. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 1 meter. Sailors in the aforementioned areas are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

In addition, during 29 September – 3 October 2024, the upper part of Thailand and the upper part of the Sou

th will experience unstable weather, with thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, heavy rain in some areas, and very heavy rain in some areas of the North, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East. After that, the weather will be cooler with strong winds, and the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the Northeast. This is because the high-pressure area or moderate cold air mass from China will spread down to cover the eastern part of the North, the Northeast, and the South China Sea, along with a monsoon trough across the North, lower Northeast, the Central, and the East.

Source: Thai News Agency