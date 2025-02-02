Search
Meteorology Reveals Rising Temperatures and Increasing Dust Levels in Upper Thailand


Bangkok: The Meteorological Department has disclosed that the cold air mass affecting upper Thailand is losing its strength, resulting in a temperature increase of 1-2 degrees Celsius. This change is accompanied by a potential rise in dust levels.



According to Thai News Agency, the diminishing high-pressure area or cold air mass over upper Thailand is contributing to this slight temperature rise, with morning fog expected. While the northern and northeastern regions will continue to experience cool to cold weather, the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern and southern regions, will encounter cool weather in the morning. Mountaintop areas will face cold to very cold conditions. Residents in these regions are advised to maintain their health amid the cold weather and exercise caution against fire hazards due to dry conditions. Additionally, travelers should be wary of foggy areas.



The northeast monsoon, which impacts the Gulf of Thailand and the southern areas, is currently weak. This results in wave heights of about 1 meter in the Gulf, with waves reaching 1-2 meters in regions experiencing thunderstorms.



Dust and smog conditions are expected to worsen during this period, with moderate to high accumulation levels in upper Thailand due to weakening winds.

