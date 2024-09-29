Maniac arrested for carrying knife and causing a commotion on a bus

Arrest of a crazed young man holding a knife and screaming on a bus in the middle of the Si Rat Expressway. A search of his bag found marijuana and equipment. Police were notified of a crazed man, talking incoherently, yelling, and holding a knife, who was arguing with passengers on a bus on the Si Rat Expressway heading towards the Victory Monument exit. They therefore went to ambush the bus and arrested the crazed man, identified as Mr. Songkran (assumed name), aged 19, along with evidence of a knife. A search of his bag revealed two more knives, some marijuana, and marijuana smoking paraphernalia.

Initially, the charges were ‘carrying a knife in a city, village or public road without proper reason’ before being taken to the investigation officer at Din Daeng Police Station for legal proceedings.

Source: Thai News Agency