Man Arrested for Murdering Mother in Violent Outburst Over Shopping Dispute



Phra Pradaeng: A shocking incident unfolded in Phra Pradaeng where a 38-year-old man, recently released from prison, was arrested for the brutal murder of his mother. The man, identified as Mr. Supachai, allegedly used a box cutter to slit the throat of his mother, Ms. Samorn Pansanga, aged 67, after a heated argument stemming from a dispute over leftover shopping change.





According to Thai News Agency, the tragic event took place at a two-story house in Soi Adirek, Suk Sawat Road 70. Upon arrival, police and Ruamkatanyu Foundation officers discovered Ms. Pansanga’s lifeless body on the ground floor, covered in wounds with a box cutter embedded in her. Despite efforts to stop the bleeding and perform CPR, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Forensic officers collected evidence to aid in the investigation.





Following the murder, Mr. Supachai fled the scene, taking a child hostage and hiding in a nearby villager’s bathroom. Police swiftly surrounded the area and managed to apprehend him using a taser, ensuring the child’s safety. In the process, one officer sustained injuries from the taser. Authorities discovered two methamphetamine pills in the bathroom where Mr. Supachai hid. As he was taken into custody, outraged villagers expressed their anger, necessitating a quick transfer to the police station to prevent vigilante justice.





The investigation revealed that the altercation began when Mr. Supachai’s wife inquired about change from a shopping trip. He claimed to have spent it on a Buddha amulet frame and accused her of theft, sparking a violent confrontation. Ms. Pansanga intervened, only to be verbally and physically assaulted by her son, who ultimately committed the murder. The perpetrator’s wife, in shock, fled and sought help from neighbors.





Police have detained Mr. Supachai for further questioning. Preliminary findings indicate that he had been out of prison for just two months following a drug-related sentence. Ms. Pansanga’s body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, while legal proceedings against Mr. Supachai continue.

