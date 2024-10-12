Launch of the ‘Half-Half Northern Tour’ package to stimulate the economy



Tourism Minister launches ‘Half-Half Northern Tour’ package to stimulate the economy of ‘Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai’ at the end of this year.

Mr. Surawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, visited flood-affected areas in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai between 11-12 October, especially tourist attractions, restaurant operators, and various service establishments. He also listened to suggestions and requests for assistance from operators, most of whom asked the government to consider soft loans, reduce water and electricity costs, reduce property taxes, and organize tourism stimulus plans to distribute income back to normal.

Mr. Surawong said that the government listens to all proposals and will consider them to propose the most targeted relief measures. For stimulating tourism, which is the main mechanism for generating income for both provinces, the ‘Aew Nuea, Half Each’ project will be introduced. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has planned to prepare the project by providing 400 baht from 800 baht per

person per trip for 10,000 people. This will be an urgent pilot project for the tourism promotion package towards the end of this year. If it clearly benefits the economy and generates income for the people and entrepreneurs, it will be expanded and upgraded.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have confirmed their readiness to reopen their provinces on November 1st. The Ministry of Tourism and TAT have prepared interesting tourism promotion activities throughout the end of this year.

Source: Thai News Agency