Khon Kaen-Ubon Zoo sends “Pig Beetle-Kaki” to compete in cuteness

Due to the popularity of the bouncy pig, many zoos have introduced pig siblings to compete for cuteness, both at Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani zoos, which are equally popular.

The male pygmy hippo, Moo Duang, is another star of Khon Kaen Zoo. Ms. Thippawadee Kittikun, director of Khon Kaen Zoo, said that the name was given because when he was born, he had a plump body like a pig, with a wrinkled neck and body. He just turned 5 months old on September 15. He was born to a 14-year-old male named Nadech and a 19-year-old female named Yaya. ‘Moo Duang’ or ‘Coconut Beetle’ is the grandson of ‘Moo Deng’ because his father, Nadech, is the son of ‘Joona’ and ‘Moo Deng”s mother. Meanwhile, the zoo has prepared fresh chopped vegetables, morning glory, old coconuts, and a Jacuzzi for ‘Moo Duang’ as a birthday present. Tourists can come and see the cute Moo Duang at Khon Kaen Zoo every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In addition, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo sent Kaki, a 7-month-old pygmy hippopotamus who is the grandson of

‘Moo Deng’, to compete in cuteness with him. Many tourists who heard the news traveled to see Kaki.

Mr. Thon Siripiyanak, Director of Ubon Ratchathani Zoo, revealed that Kaki is a male pygmy hippopotamus born at Ubon Ratchathani Zoo on February 3, 2024. He is now 8 months old and is the first offspring from mother Palo and father Mangkhut, who were brought from Khao Kheow Zoo. He is a grandchild of Moo Deng, a star of Ubon Zoo who is as cute as Moo Deng. This made the number of tourists visiting Kaki increase by 20 percent over usual on Saturday and Sunday.

For tourists in Ubon Ratchathani and nearby provinces, you can come see this cute little creature every day. You don’t have to travel far to see it at Khao Kheow Zoo. ‘Nong Kaki’ will come out to show his cuteness from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. At other times, ‘Kaki’ will go take a nap. You can also watch it on the Ubon Ratchathani Zoo Facebook page and the ‘Mangosteen and Palo – Uncle Boy Giant Crocodile’ page.

