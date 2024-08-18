Keep an eye on the list of the Paethongtarn cabinet, Pheu Thai shakes the most



Keep an eye on the ‘Paethongtarn Cabinet’ list, Pheu Thai shakes the most while the coalition parties hold on to the original quota seats.

After the completion of the ceremony to receive the royal command appointing Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra as the 31st Prime Minister at the Pheu Thai Party office on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road

Tomorrow (August 19), Ms. Paethongtarn will hold a small subcommittee meeting at Shinawatra Building 3, amidst scrutiny of the people who will sit as ministers in Ms. Paethongtarn’s government. The quotas of the coalition parties remain the same: Pheu Thai Party 17 seats: 9 prime minister and minister positions, 8 deputy minister positions including ministers attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Bhumjaithai Party 8 seats: 4 minister positions, 4 deputy minister positions, Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party 4 seats: 2 minister positions, 2 deputy minister positions, Palang Pracharath Party 4 seats as well: 2 minister positions, 2 deputy minister positions, Prachachart Party 1 minister posit

ion, and Chartthaipattana Party 1 minister position.

For the initial adjustment, the Pheu Thai Party will see more shake-ups than the coalition parties. People who are expected to be removed include Defense Minister Sutin Khlangsaeng and Interior Minister Kriang Kalptinan.

While the ministers of Mr. Settha Thavisin’s group have a chance to be changed out of the cabinet, including Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Mr. Chakraphong Sangmanee, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, the position of Minister of Finance that Mr. Pichai has lost, Mr. Chulaphan Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance, has a chance to be promoted to Minister of Finance if no more suitable person can be found.

It is expected that there will be new ministers, such as Mr. Surawong Thienthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, who has been helping Ms. Paethongtarn drive the party forward, and Ms. Khattiya Sawatdiphon, a party-list MP, will have the opportunity to become ministers t

his time.

The Bhumjaithai Party still insists that there will be no changes to the party’s ministerial quota, similar to the Prachachat and Chartthaipattana parties, which have not made any changes.

The Palang Pracharath Party still has the same quota, but there are rumors that there may be changes in the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, with Mr. Santi Promphat, Deputy Minister of Public Health, as deputy party leader, taking over the position.

While the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, as the party leader, still requests the party’s original quota proportion, which is the position of Minister of Energy and Ministry of Industry, and Deputy Minister of Commerce, Mr. Suchart Chomklin, still holds this position, amidst news that Ms. Pimpattra Wichakul will be removed from the position of Minister of Industry and Mr. Ekkanat Promphan, MP for the party list, as the part

y secretary, will take over the position instead. As for the other vacant deputy ministerial position, the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party is considering whether it will be an insider or an outsider.

Source: Thai News Agency