“Jirayu” explains the drama of the 4 rivers because the spacing was not far enough.



Jirayu”, government spokesman, explains the drama of 4 rivers after the Prime Minister said that he went to the Mekong River because the spacing was not far enough. He believes that the situation is not worrying in early winter.

Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, advisor to the Prime Minister and government spokesman, said on the program ‘Sounds from the Heart of Thais with the Sky’ about the drama that the Prime Minister talked about the water situation after the cabinet meeting on October 8, stating that the Ping, Wang, Yom, and Nan rivers flow into the Mekong River that in fact the Prime Minister may not have left enough space by talking about the 2 issues together. He must explain that the water flooding Mae Sai and Chiang Saen in the Golden Triangle area, if you look to the opposite bank, which is Tachileik, Myanmar, is the Sai River that will flow into the Mekong River. The situation here has improved and is not overflowing. However, the water flooding Chiang Rai city is the Mae Kok River. The Ping River in Chiang

Mai Province will flow to Lamphun Province and the Wang River in Lampang Province. On the west bank, it will flow into the Bhumibol Dam in Tak Province and will flow into Pak Nam Pho in Nakhon Sawan Province as the Chao Phraya River, flowing to the lower North and upper Central. However, the Prime Minister may not have left enough space, and this week, water from the North will gradually flow into the Central region, but it is not as worrisome as in 2011 due to the current management. I believe that it will be able to pass smoothly.

Source: Thai News Agency