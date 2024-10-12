“Jirayu” explains that the ASEAN meeting, Thailand gained more than expected.



Jirayu” explains that the ASEAN meeting in Laos, Thailand gained more than expected, fostering relationships, joining hands to solve the problem of international call center gangs, smog problems, and international drug problems.

Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, completed her mission to visit Laos during October 8-11. On the first day, she visited Laos as an official guest of Laos. She was honorably welcomed by the Prime Minister of Laos and senior executives of the Lao government. They discussed important issues between Thailand and Laos, such as joining hands to solve the problem of international call center gangs, smog and drug problems between the countries, and solving the problem of the Mekong River to prevent flooding between each other in the future.

Then on October 9-11, Ms. Paethong Thar Shinawatra, Prime Minister, attended the 44th-45th ASEAN Summits and other meetings, including meetings with leaders of rela

ted countries, totaling more than 20 meetings, such as the full meeting at the ASEAN Summit. There was also the 45th meeting, which was a discussion between ASEAN leaders and representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the results of which were very beneficial to ASEAN members and dialogue partners.

Mr. Chirayu also said that this meeting is diverse, such as the 27th ASEAN-China Summit and the 25th ASEAN-ROK Summit to celebrate the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-ROK relations, the 27th ASEAN-Japan Summit and the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit.

In addition, the Prime Minister held bilateral discussions to introduce himself and familiarize himself with the leaders of 12 countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, including the US Secretary of State and Mr. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF, who invited the Prime Minister to attend the WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland next yea

r.

Mr. Chirayu said that this meeting is considered that Thailand has succeeded in presenting and promoting economic cooperation, promoting food and energy security, and promoting connectivity, which the Prime Minister highlighted and pushed for an increase in the number of flights between the two countries, an extension of the visa exemption period, and the use of soft power to promote tourism between the two countries.

In many forums and discussions with other countries, Thailand and dialogue partners have also agreed to cooperate closely to deal with transnational crimes, especially drug trafficking, call center gangs, disaster response, water management, and solving the smog and PM2.5 problems, including dealing with climate change, from both ASEAN member countries and dialogue partners, and it will be beneficial to promote good living and security of the people. While the Prime Minister said in the ASEAN forum on the last day of the meeting that he would promote peace in this region, in terms of Myanma

r, Thailand offered to be the venue for the meeting among ASEAN member countries in December this year to promote ASEAN’s efforts to help solve the problems in Myanmar peacefully.

Mr. Jirayu concluded that the 4-day meeting was a great success. International media and dialogue partners gave importance to Thailand and brought up problems and suggestions that were beneficial to the people to discuss until it became concrete to lead to the economic and social development of each country. Next year, Malaysia will host the 46th ASEAN meeting.

Source: Thai News Agency