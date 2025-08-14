Itthiphon Asserts Transparency in Senate Collusion Investigation



Bangkok: Itthiphon Boonprakong has emphasized the transparency and thoroughness of the investigation into alleged collusion in the selection of senators, ensuring that the process is fair. He highlighted that the 26-member committee has already compiled a comprehensive case involving numerous individuals and extensive evidence, which has been submitted to the court concerning the elections in Roi Et and Yala provinces.





According to Thai News Agency, Election Commission (EC) Chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong disclosed the progress in the Senate election collusion case, following the submission of the committee’s summary to the EC Deputy Secretary-General. He explained that the review conducted by the 26th Committee marks the initial phase of the investigation. The EC Deputy Secretary-General is now collaborating with the EC Deputy Secretary-General to address the matter. Of the roughly 100 individuals implicated, some have been directed to face additional charges and further investigation.





Itthiphon addressed concerns about the perceived lengthy duration of the investigation by asserting that the allocated time is essential to ensure fairness and avoid unnecessary delays. He emphasized that any delays must be justified; otherwise, justice would be compromised. The EC’s official announcement details the required time for each procedural step to prevent any impact on the case file and its contents. The extensive case file, containing numerous accused individuals and a vast amount of documentation, necessitates careful consideration to maintain a fair process.





In addition, Itthiphon provided an update on other complaints regarding senator collusion. He mentioned that the EC had resolved to refer the provincial senator elections in Roi Et Province to the court in April, completing the process within a year. Recently, on August 13th, the EC decided to refer the elections in Yala Province to the court, accusing 32 individuals. The 26th Committee, which has been operational since March, has been working diligently given the public interest and substantial evidence involved.





Itthiphon also discussed the 32 individuals accused of collusion in the provincial-level senator selection process. Twelve cases have been submitted to the court, a figure that differs from the broader scope of the 26th Committee. He noted that these individuals include both elected and unelected parties, and a court decision is anticipated soon. While he does not have detailed information on additional charges, he stressed that this falls under the 26th Committee’s jurisdiction and assured his non-interference. He committed to adhering to the timeline while acknowledging public interest, despite the need for additional charges and further investigations in some cases.





When questioned about potential delays for the Senate, Itthiphon acknowledged such perceptions but firmly denied any intentional stalling by the Election Commission.

