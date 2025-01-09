Invitation to Celebrate King’s Coronation Ceremony Announced



Bangkok: The government has extended an invitation to government agencies, private sectors, and all groups of people to join in celebrating His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of his 26,469th birthday. This significant celebration aligns with the birthday of King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok the Great, the first monarch of the Chakri Dynasty, on January 14, 2025.





According to Thai News Agency, part of the celebration involves jointly setting up a table for the installation of the royal portrait of His Majesty King Rama I and a table for the installation of the royal portrait of His Majesty the King. These will be accompanied by royal ceremonial offerings and decorations of yellow and white drapes at the buildings of the agencies as deemed appropriate. These activities are to be carried out throughout January 2025.





The initiative aims to express loyalty, gratitude, offer royal merit, and convey best wishes to His Majesty the King during this important occasion.

