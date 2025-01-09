Influencers Under Investigation for Alleged Violent Content Involving Deceased Influencer ‘Bank Lester’



Bangkok: “Meng Kan Yang” has asserted his ignorance regarding the bottle given to “Bank Lester,” claiming he did not know it contained lubricant gel. Following a meeting with cyber police, Yang disclosed that he handed the bottle to Lester during a filming session, after which he gave him 2,000 baht. Meanwhile, “Melai Ratchada” announced plans to cease creating controversial content and organizing trips where participants do not shower.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Metha, known as “Melai Ratchada,” and Mr. Alongkorn, or “Noom Meng Kanyong Chonburi,” both influencers, were summoned by investigators at the Technology Crime Investigation Division 1. This development followed accusations that they produced violent content with “Bank Lester,” an influencer who tragically died after allegedly being coerced into drinking excessive alcohol.





Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwpaen, Commander of the Technology Crime Investigation Division, stated that investigators have initially called both influencers to testify as witnesses. They appeared in a clip that pranked Bank Lester. Previously, police had visited Bank’s father and grandmother in Udon Thani Province to interview them. However, the family expressed reluctance to press charges for the alleged crime of data misuse, citing financial difficulties preventing them from pursuing the case.





Investigators presented several clips to Bank’s family, who expressed concern over three specific videos depicting bullying: one showing Bank’s head being burned, another of him being kicked into water, and a third of him consuming lubricant gel. The family requested legal action against those physically assaulting Bank but not against those who uploaded the clips, considering it a personal offense.





Pol. Col. Chatchapan Klaiklueng, Commander of Technology Crime Investigation Division 1, revealed that at least two clips involved ‘Melai Ratchada’: one where she punched Bank Lester into water, accompanied by Mr. Thirawat or Bird Wanwang, and another where she kicked Bank and had her daughter slap him. Melai claimed that Bank proposed creating this content in exchange for 2,000 baht per clip.





After their statements to investigators, Melai Ratchada and Num Meng Kanyong Chonburi addressed the media regarding three clips of physical abuse. They asserted that each clip was consensual, having discussed and agreed upon the content before filming. Such agreements are typical among influencers regarding who films and uploads specific content. Melai confirmed that Bank initiated the content featuring her kicking him and her daughter slapping him.





Meng Kanyong Chonburi claimed he did not intend for Bank to consume lubricant gel, asserting it was merely content for social media. He professed ignorance regarding the bottle’s contents and gave Bank 2,000 baht. Both influencers pledged to discontinue creating what they termed “garbage content,” acknowledging societal criticism. Meng Kanyong accepted the low-class content label, admitting his current status resulted from such content.





Melai Ratchada concluded by announcing the cancellation of the ‘No Bathing’ trip, apologizing for any inconvenience caused to society and road users.

