Immigration Bureau Arrests Vietnamese Man for Illegal Cannabis Cultivation in Bangkok



Bangkok: Immigration Bureau 1 has arrested a Vietnamese national for illegally cultivating cannabis. The operation led to the seizure of a significant quantity of evidence, including cannabis flowers and 929 cannabis plants.





According to Thai News Agency, the arrest occurred following a coordinated operation by Pol. Col. Prasart Khemaprasit, Commander of Immigration Bureau Division 1, and Pol. Col. Rapipat Utsaha, Deputy Commander of Immigration Bureau 1. The investigation involved several government bodies, including the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, the Central Registration Office, Department of Employment, Ministry of Labor, and the Prachachuen Police Station. They executed a search warrant at a commercial property in Soi Ngamwongwan 32, Lak Si District, Bangkok, based on intelligence that unauthorized cannabis cultivation was taking place and foreign workers were employed unlawfully. The search resulted in the discovery of one bag of cannabis flowers and 929 cannabis plants.





The commercial building, consisting of three units over four floors, had been extensively modified to facilitate cannabis cultivation. The first floor served as a storage area for fertilizers and housed a room for workers, accommodating 6-7 individuals. The second floor was dedicated to cultivation, equipped with air conditioning, fans, watering systems, and lighting, housing 108 mature cannabis plants, 136 young plants, and 455 newly sprouted plants. Dried cannabis flowers were also found. The third and fourth floors contained similar setups, with 128 mature plants on the third floor and 134 mature plants on the fourth.





The investigation revealed that the building lacked the necessary cannabis cultivation license from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Ministry of Public Health. Additionally, a 49-year-old Vietnamese worker was found without a valid work permit. He faces charges related to working illegally in Thailand and selling or processing cannabis without authorization.





The suspect, during initial questioning, denied involvement in cannabis cultivation, claiming his role was limited to plant maintenance. He mentioned working at the site for three months with two colleagues, who were absent due to a festival. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the ownership of the cannabis and potential export activities.





Ms. Oranong Srisuwan, a legal expert involved in the investigation, stated that the building was owned by a juristic person registered to distribute processed cannabis in Kanchanaburi Province, but not in Bangkok. The facility’s signage falsely indicated it was a legitimate cannabis processing site. An FDA license found on-site merely documented plant numbers without constituting a valid license.





Ms. Oranong emphasized the legal requirements for cannabis cultivation, which include mandatory registration with government agencies. Only licensed entities can process and distribute cannabis. Violations carry penalties of up to one year in prison, fines not exceeding 20,000 baht, or both. Unauthorized export of processed cannabis incurs additional charges. Seized evidence will be used in legal proceedings.





Entrepreneurs aiming to cultivate cannabis legally must comply with governmental registration procedures to prevent illegal distribution, particularly to minors, which poses social risks.

